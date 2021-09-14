City Bank organises memorial event for late Anwar Hossain

City Bank held a mourning and remembrance event recently in memory of its former chairman and Anwar Group of Industries' founding chairman Alhaj Anwar Hossain.

In the meeting presided over by City Bank Managing Director and CEO Mashrur Arefin, the speakers reminisced about the career of Alhaj Anwar Hossain and remarked on his contribution to the private banking sector in Bangladesh.

Besides, a video on the life of Alhaj Anwar Hossain was exhibited, according to a press release issued by the bank.

At the commemoration meeting, City Bank Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser said, "Anwar Hossain's vision was not just to grow the business, but he also used to keep an eye on the marginal income group of society. He was at the same time kind, patriotic, an ideal child and an ideal father."

At the end of the remembrance, prayers were offered for the eternal peace and well-being of the deceased soul. The prayer session was conducted by Dr Md Anwar Hosain Molla, the chairman of City Bank Shariah Supervisory Committee.

The event was attended by the bank's Chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, Director Rajibul Huq Chowdhury, eldest son of late Anwar Hossain and Chairman of Anwar Group of Industries Manwar Hossain, younger son and Vice Chairman of City Bank Hossain Khaled, second son and Director of the bank Hossain Mehmood, former MD and CEO of the bank Abbas Uddin Ahmed and others.

Family members of the late Alhaj Anwar Hossain and executives of the bank were also present .