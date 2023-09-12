Obaidul Hassan made acting chief justice

Bangladesh

BSS
12 September, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:54 pm

Related News

Obaidul Hassan made acting chief justice

BSS
12 September, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 06:54 pm

Justice Obaidul Hassan will act as chief justice from September 11 to September 18, until the current chief justice takes over the duty again.

According to a press release of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique went to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah Hajj.

"During this time, or till Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique joins his office, Justice Obaidul Hassan, will observe the duty of chief justice of the country as per the provisions of the article 97 of the Constitution of Bangladesh," the release, published by the Law Ministry as per the order of the President.

Top News / Court

Chief Justice / Supreme Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

3h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

4h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

10h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

35m | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

5h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

7h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

8h | TBS Economy