Obaidul Hassan made acting chief justice

Justice Obaidul Hassan will act as chief justice from September 11 to September 18, until the current chief justice takes over the duty again.

According to a press release of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique went to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah Hajj.

"During this time, or till Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique joins his office, Justice Obaidul Hassan, will observe the duty of chief justice of the country as per the provisions of the article 97 of the Constitution of Bangladesh," the release, published by the Law Ministry as per the order of the President.