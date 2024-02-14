Nupa Alam's third book 'Kothon Srot' published in Ekushey book fair

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Cox's Bazar-based poet and journalist Nupa Alam's third book 'Kothon Srot' has been published at this year's Ekushey Book Fair from the publishing house 'Tritiyo Chokh'.

Publisher poet Ali Prayas said Nupa Alam's it is a poetry book with a total of 101 poems and each poem is of two lines. 

The book is available at stall no-148 (Little Magazine Chatwar) of the fair and Stall no-49-50 (CRB Shirish Floor) at the Chattogram fair. 

Nupa Alam's previously published books named 'Ichhe Ghuri Natai ' and 'Ural Megher Dighi' from the same publishing house. In the next few days, 'Tritiyo Chokh' will also publish his fourth book 'Ichhe Ronger Tuli'.

Ekushey Book Fair

