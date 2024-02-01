Nazrul University participates in Ekushey Book Fair for the very first time

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University participates in the Amar Ekushey Book Fair for the very first time. Nazrul University Vice-chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar inaugurated the university's stall at the book fair on Thursday evening.

Regarding the university's participation in the fair, the Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar said, as a part of our journey, we have participated in this book fair for the first time as a university outside Dhaka. The reason for participating in this fair is that wherever our university is located, we want to make a mark nationally and internationally. That is why we have participated in this fair with our publications and research papers. Your presence enlivens us. Our new journey started through this stall, as long as Nazrul University exists, as long as this book fair is held, the relationship between Nazrul University and this book fair will not be severed. Nazrul University will participate in the fair every time.

Treasurer Prof Ataur Rahman, Registrar Dr Md Humayun Kabir and so on were present at the time.

All those who are related to the university, including former and current students, teachers, officials, and employees, have expressed their enthusiasm for the inclusion of this university that is named after the rebel poet.

Kazi Nazrul Islam was an extraordinary talent of Bengali language and literature. The participation of the university established in his name in the book fair is a moment of pride for us, said Anupom Sarker, a postgraduate student.

The participation of this university, established in the name of the national poet, is consistent with the spirit of the Ekushey Book Fair. It is a symbol of the rebel poet's commitment to the spirit of the Liberation War and independence-sovereignty, said Shanjay Kumar Mukharjee, Nazrul University proctor.

The university has allotted stall number 810. Almost fifty books, magazines, albums, journals and other publicallys are available there.