Shuvashish Roy’s new book ‘Andronio's Pizza’ blends teen love for aliens, fantasy, pizza

A photo of author Shuvashish Roy and the cover of his new book. Photo: Courtesy

In his sixth book titled, Alien in Bangladesh, Shuvashish Roy returns to his roots, but with a twist.

Blending the genres of Young Adult, science fiction and tales for children, the book follows the adventures of Aranyo, a twelve-year-old boy, visiting Bangladesh with his mom and dad, who reside in London.

On a visit to Faridpur, the house of Aranyo's maternal uncle. Aadi, the youngest cousin of Aranyo's mom, takes Aranyo to the 'Hemonto Mela' - a local fair happening on the school field, where they planned to eat the famous candy floss of that area.

That's where Aranyo notices a man, who doesn't appear to be human. That's when they meet E.C. BILLI, whose full form is Enhanced Cybernetics Bio-Integrated Intelligent Life-like Logic Interface, a robot.

These events foreshadow the arrival of Androniyo, an alien chef from the distant planet Kria, whose mission on Earth is to master the art of pizza making.

This quest was initiated by Kria's Astro-monarch prime, the planet's ruler, who once savoured pizza on Earth while incognito.

Unfamiliar with the recipe back home, the Astro-monarch prime dispatches Androniyo to Earth using the kinetic energy of a candy floss machine, accidentally landing him in Faridpur instead of the USA, the original destination.

Androniyo soon enlists the help of his new friends, Aranyo and Aadi, planning to explore Dhaka's international pizza chains for culinary insights. However, their plans are interrupted by mysterious flashes in the Dhaka sky, signals Androniyo recognises as precursors to an invasion by the Bogatus, a species from his galaxy known for plundering planets for valuable resources and skills.

Resembling a hive society with a singular queen and numerous worker drones, the Bogatus target Earth, specifically Bangladesh, for its fertile soil and the emotional and intellectual capacity of its people.

As Androniyo and his friends brace for the impending threat, the story unfolds into an epic tale of interstellar intrigue, friendship, and the fight to protect Bangladesh from alien abduction.

The story is replete with hints to a sequel, all perhaps part of the author's grand ambition to have an entire universe, much like other fantasy lores.

Shuvashish Roy, distinguished as a Chevening scholar with advanced degrees from the UK's leading institutions in creativity, innovation, business strategy, and management research, has already made a mark in Bangladesh's teen literature scene.

His novel, 'Chamakiya O Biggani Bhajaghata,' featuring a teenage girl protagonist tackling global sustainability challenges, has been lauded online for encouraging environmental stewardship among Bangladesh's youth.

Additionally, Roy penned 'Adhunik Mojar Mojar Bhoot,' introducing six adorable ghost characters who befriend children. This work further showcases his talent for creating engaging, child-friendly narratives that blend the supernatural with whimsy and friendship.

Roy also authored 'Ja Ichcha Tai,' Bangladesh's first creative journal.

On his choice of his latest book, Roy says, "It's because of my son. I need to tell him stories, otherwise, he won't sleep. I started with 'Adhunik mojar mojar bhoot' back in 2020 when we used to make up new ghost characters who are friends of humans. Then, one day, he was not finishing his glass of milk, and I said there was a wonder girl named Chamakiya who could finish milk in one sip! Be like Chamakiya! Then my kid asked me to give more details Chamakiya, it is interesting- while sipping his glass of milk. That's how Chamakiya started."

"So, I thought- as I am giving some good morale to my kid through these stories, like saving the planet and loving your country; why not disseminate it to others- to the future nation builders of our country?"

Roy draws inspiration for his stories from bedtime tales shared with his son, Sharanyo. This collaborative storytelling approach with his son and their friends resonates deeply with children, making his works particularly relatable and beloved.

Roy's recent contributions include writing lyrics for the trending children's songs 'Moumachi' and 'Kolabang,' performed by Baap Ka Beta, further cementing his influence in the realm of children's entertainment.