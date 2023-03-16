"Attojagoron" wins Dhaka University's Bangasabha award

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The book "Attojagoron" was awarded the "Bangasabha Award 2023" of Dhaka University among the participants in the Ekushe Book Fair 2022-2023 in recognition of its contribution to literature and social welfare.

Aktarunnahar Rehana, the author of the book and a college teacher, was awarded a medal, a certificate and a badge at a discussion meeting and meritorious reception titled "International Women's Day and the significance of the historic 7 March speech" at the RC Majumdar Auditorium of Dhaka University, Arts Building.

The current picture of discrimination, children-women's education, health, self-reliance, safe motherhood, safe housing and gender discrimination is depicted in the book.

