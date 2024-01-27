Nazrul University to participate in Ekushey Book Fair for the very first time

Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University is going to participate in the Amar Ekushey Book Fair for the very first time, reads a press release.

All those who are related to the university, including former and current students, teachers, officials, and employees, have expressed their enthusiasm for the inclusion of this university that is named after the rebel poet.

Kazi Nazrul Islam was an extraordinary talent of Bengali language and literature. The participation of the university established in his name in the book fair is a moment of pride for us, said Anupom Sarker, a postgraduate student.

The participation of this university, established in the name of the national poet, is consistent with the spirit of the Ekushey Book Fair. It is a symbol of the rebel poet's commitment to the spirit of the Liberation War and independence-sovereignty, said Shanjay Kumar Mukharjee, Nazrul University proctor.

Nazrul University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Soumitra Sekhar said, at our university, we centrally publish various journals, publications, commemorative books, and photo albums from various faculties, institute, and departments. We want to create national and international connections with our education and research, and with this intention, we are taking a stall for the first time. I strongly believe that this event will be successful with the participation of all members of the Nazrul University family.

The university has already allotted stall number 810. The books published in the university's own books, magazines, albums, journals and other publicallys can be found there.