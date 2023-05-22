Very strange, no source mentioned: Momen on report of new US sanctions

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 May, 2023, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2023, 12:46 pm

File photo
File photo

Regarding a news published on a national daily regarding new sanctions to be imposed by the United States on Bangladesh, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said it was very strange as no source was mentioned.  

"I have no idea whether there will be a ban. They never tell us beforehand. America is imposing thousands of sanctions on almost every country. We hope America will come to its senses and not do this," said the minister at a press conference organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Qatar.

Momen said, "They have given false information. Very strange as no source was cited.

"The report said I worked as a Chinese lobbyist before becoming a minister. This is a big lie. I have never worked for any Chinese company and was not a lobbyist. On contrary you can say that I have been in the US all my life. Very strange. They knowingly gave false information."

Explaining the prime minister's recent remarks on the US, the foreign minister said politicians say many things that have a warning for other countries.

"I cannot say what that literally means. But I can say, it is an indication that Bangladesh is a nation of victory. We are not a throw away country," he added.

He said, "We are not as poor as we used to be, we do not live on charity. As a nation we have pride. We have a position. We have triumphed over various hostile environments.

"We will not stumble if someone threatens us."

In a recent interview with BBC during her visit to the UK, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched a scathing critique against the USA, accusing the country of harbouring a bias against her administration.

She pointed out the sanctions imposed on the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as a reflection of that bias.

