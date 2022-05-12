Not EVM, BNP’s main focus on polls-time neutral govt: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said their party's main focus is on ensuring the next national election under a non-party neutral government and not on the issue of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"The government has started playing a new trick on the election as they're saying it will be held using the EVMs. We don't understand EVM. We have one point that the current government has to step down handing over power to a neutral one," he said.

Speaking at a bicycle rally, the BNP leader also said the next election must be conducted under a new Election Commission to be constituted by a neutral government. "Until then, no election can be held in the country."

Before the election, Fakhrul said their party chairperson Khaleda Zia and all other jailed leaders have to be freed and all the political cases filed against BNP leaders and activists must be withdrawn.

On behalf of the party's committee on the celebration of the golden jubilee of independence, district unit BNP arranged the rally at Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy Railway field.

Accusing the government of snatching people's all rights and destroying democracy and all dreams and spirits of the Liberation War, Fakhrul said the bicycle rally will encourage and invigorate the country's people to restore democracy and their all lost rights. "A new democratic journey has begun in the country through this rally."

He alleged that the ruling party resorts to repressive and coercive acts as it is afraid of BNP's strength and popularity. "We must overcome all obstacles."

The BNP leader called upon people of all walks of life to get united to defeat the current "fascist" regime by forging national unity.

Hundreds of leaders and workers of BNP and its associate bodies took part in the bicycle rally and chanted various anti-government slogans.