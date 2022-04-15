Nor’wester kills 1, injures 7 in Chuadanga

A 47-year-old woman was killed and seven others were injured during a nor'wester in Chuadanga district on Thursday night, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Momena Khatun, wife of Aminul Islam of Kurulgachi village in Damurhuda upazila.

The injured have been identified as Aminul Islam, 48, Momena's husband, Saidul Islam, 48, Yusuf Ali, 38, Abu Bakkar, 40, Akkas, 33, and Naim, 15, all residents of Rudranagar in Damurhuda, and Full Siratul Khatun, 42, of Shorabaria village in Sadar upazila.

The injured are being treated at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital. "The condition of one of the seven injured is critical," said Hasnat Parvej Shubho, a hospital doctor.

Momena died on the spot when a tree fell on the tin-shed roof of their house during the storm, said AHM Lutful Kabir, officer-in-charge of Darshana police station.

Some of the others sustained injuries when the wall of a shop where they took shelter in the School Para area of Rudranagar village during the storm caved in on them, he said.

Ful Siratul sustained injuries when a branch of a tree fell on her head on the terrace of her house during the storm, said the OC.

"The wind speed was recorded at 64 kilometres per hour and the rainfall was recorded at 10mm," said Samadul Haque, in-charge of the Chuadanga observatory of Bangladesh Meteorological Department.