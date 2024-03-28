Nor'wester damages hundreds of houses in Faridpur

UNB
28 March, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2024, 01:55 pm

A torn off house in Faridpur on 28 March 2024. Photo: UNB
A torn off house in Faridpur on 28 March 2024. Photo: UNB

Around hundreds of houses were damaged while a number of trees were uprooted during a nor'wester in Faridpur district early today (28 March).

Twenty villages under Pachuria and Bana unions in Alfadanga upazila of the district were battered by the storm.

Residents of the 20 villages – Sirgram, Garania, Pakuria, Taboni, Tonapara, Sialdi Charpara, Joydebpur, Aushir haat, Kutharakandi, Majpara, Arpara in Bana union; Jugibarat, Bhatpara, Chandra, Pachuria, Deuli, Charnarandia, Dhuljuri and Charbhatpara in Pachuria union – remained in darkness as many electric wires were also snapped during the storm.

A vast track of croplands were also damaged while trees were uprooted, halting road communications in different parts of the upazila.

AKM Zahidul Hasan Zahid, chairman of Alfadanga upazila, said the storm started sweeping through the upazila around 1am.

Many people have taken shelter under the open sky as their thatched houses were blown away during the storm.

Additional General Manager of Alfadanga Sub-zonal officer of Palli Bidyut Samity, said some electric poles were uprooted while some wires got snapped, disrupting power connection.

Work is going on to resume power supply, he said.

Quamrul Ahsan Talukdar, deputy commissioner of Faridpur, said directives have been given to provide all-out support to those affected in the storm.

Norwester / Storm / Faridpur

