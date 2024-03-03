Norway to send ships to Bangladesh for recycling: Ex-Norwegian minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 10:37 pm

Related News

Norway to send ships to Bangladesh for recycling: Ex-Norwegian minister

TBS Report
03 March, 2024, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 03 March, 2024, 10:37 pm
Former climate and environment minister of Norway, Erik Solheim, visited the Kabir Steel Ship Recycling Facilities in the Sonaichhari area of Sitakunda in Chattogram on Sunday (3 March). Photo: Courtesy
Former climate and environment minister of Norway, Erik Solheim, visited the Kabir Steel Ship Recycling Facilities in the Sonaichhari area of Sitakunda in Chattogram on Sunday (3 March). Photo: Courtesy

Former Climate and Environment Minister of Norway, Erik Solheim, has expressed his support for sending Norwegian ships to Bangladesh for responsible recycling.

"The development of Bangladesh's Ship Recycling Industry over the last 14 years is absolutely amazing. Upon my return, I intend to advocate for our ship owners to consider Bangladesh as a viable option," he said after visiting the Kabir Steel Ship Recycling Facilities in Chattogram's Sitakunda upazila yesterday.

Erik Solheim said, "A decade ago, in 2010, I found the ship recycling industry here to be a hazardous and disorganised mess. This visit, however, reveals a remarkable transformation. This industry has become a world leader in ship recycling with its focus on safety and aesthetics."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Replying to a query, Erik Solheim said, "As Norway is a big shipping nation, we wanted to help bring about these changes, and we have been doing so."

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Espen Rikter-Svendsen echoed Solheim's sentiments, highlighting the positive changes observed in Sitakunda and pledging to send Norwegian ships to Bangladesh for responsible recycling in the future.

Ambassador Espen Rikter-Svendsen said, "I have visited Sitakunda frequently over the past three years, and each visit reveals striking improvements. The positive changes are evident throughout the town. Specifically, at Kabir Steel, I have observed significant advancements."

"We've provided technical support to the IMO project, assisting yard owners and the government," he added.

CEO of KSRM Group, Mehrul Karim, said the ship recycling yard has all the latest equipment to dismantle ships in accordance with the Hong Kong Convention. "Our commitment to sustainability is evident. We've developed world-class facilities that have earned us three prestigious "Green Certificates" from independent organisations. Notably, we're the first ship recycling yard globally to utilise an electro-hydraulic shearing machine to cut steel plates into small pieces," he added.

Replying to a query, Mehrul said, "The transformation of the yard took about Tk30 crore in fresh investments."

Managing Director of Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities, Mohammad Karim Uddin, and Media Advisor of KSRM Group, Mizanul Islam, were also present.

Kabir Ship Recycling Facilities, a concern of the KSRM Group, obtained the ClassNK green certificate as the third yard in the ship recycling industry of Bangladesh in 2023.

Top News

Norway / ship breaking industry / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Tucson&#039;s sculpted body lines and bold design language undeniably makes it look straight out of a sci-fi movie. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Hyundai Tucson: Setting new standards for 'Made in Bangladesh' cars

11h | Wheels
Even some of his well-wishers often try to dissuade him from this “wild goose chase.” But TV journalist Shakil Hasan remains steadfast. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A lone journalist's struggle to bring his attackers to justice

14h | Panorama
The Bailey Road commercial building lacked a proper fire escape design. It had only one stairwell with multiple restaurants. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Why 'structured killing' happens in disguise of fire accidents

2d | Panorama
Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

Chaos, death and grief: The day after the Bailey Road fire

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

Shakib Al Hasan urges people to spend money on local products

58m | Videos
Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

Increased indirect tax hurts poverty reduction in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

If Trump wins, where will China's economy stand?

2h | Videos
Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

Vegetable fields in Kushtia are occupied by tobacco

3h | Videos