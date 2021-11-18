North-South cooperation key to success of global South: Shahriar Alam

Referring to the development gap between global North and global South, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam said the North-South cooperation is key to the success of the Southern region.

He said every country, both from the South and the North, needs to share information to ensure development among the developing nations.

Shahriar Alam made the comments while addressing a seminar titled "Government as the Vanguard for Inclusive, Breakthrough Innovation: Experiences from the Global South' held Wednesday during the Dubai Expo-2020.

Mohammed Abu Zafar, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the UAE chaired the event while Dr Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i, moderated the seminar.

The event was organised by a2i Innovation Lab, in collaboration with the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) and Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai.

Shahriar Alam said the country now has a proper infrastructure to nourish the minds that will lead us in the future".

He added, "The South-South Network for Public Service Innovation (SSN4PSI) platform is one of the biggest achievements of the Global South for highlighting the development in this region to the Global North and Bangladesh is proud to have given birth to this concept.

The seminar featured an Audio-Visual presentation on Innovations in Bangladesh and presentations from key speakers on how the Bangladesh government and others from the developing world are bringing academia, industry and grassroots innovators together and leveraging technology to solve some of the most pressing societal and environmental problems of the present world. The event began with Mr. BM Jamal Hossain, Consul General, Bangladesh Consulate General, Dubai giving the opening remark followed by Mr. Faruk Ahmed Jewel, Head of Technology for iLab at a2i, giving a presentation on 'The Innovation Ecosystem by Bangladesh Government'. Additionally, representatives of Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh Embassy in Dubai, a2i and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) also attended the seminar.