Nordic envoys emphasise importance of democracy with fair elections in Bangladesh

Bangladesh

UNB
24 March, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:10 am

They also emphasised the importance the Nordic countries attach to sustainability, gender equality, and human rights

UNB
24 March, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 10:10 am
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

Ambassadors of the Nordic countries in Dhaka have highlighted the importance of "participatory democracy" and the role of "free and fair elections" for the development of Bangladesh.

They also emphasised the importance the Nordic countries attach to sustainability, gender equality, and human rights. 

Ambassador of Denmark Winnie Estrup Petersen, Ambassador of Norway Espen Rikter-Svendsen and Ambassador of Sweden Alex Berg von Linde met with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury Wednesday and discussed issues of mutual interest. 

They held the meetings to coincide with the global celebration of "Nordic Day".  The purpose of the meetings was also to commemorate 50 years of diplomatic ties.

The Nordic countries were among the first to recognise independent Bangladesh on February 4, 1972. 

The meetings highlighted both the long history and steadfast friendship between the countries, as well as the partnership going forward.

The Nordic countries and Bangladesh share a commitment to multilateralism, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the 2030 Agenda and tackling global challenges such as climate change. 

The discussions included top priorities such as freedom of expression and women's empowerment. 

The Nordic ambassadors also raised their deep concern about the worsening humanitarian situation in Ukraine, "caused by Russia's aggression," said a joint media statement. 

The Nordics have been steadfast supporters of Bangladesh since independence. Initially, the support was primarily through humanitarian aid. 

The engagement then moved into development cooperation, which has created a long-lasting impact and helped foster strong and sustainable economic growth in Bangladesh. 

Recent years have seen an increasing focus on expanding trade and business relations.

The scope for increased commercial interaction between the Nordic countries and Bangladesh was underlined during the meetings, as well as the added value of the Nordic companies in areas such as sustainability, the green transition, smart cities, urbanisation, and digitalisation.

