Two hundred shops were gutted as a fire broke out at Chowmuhani, the largest commercial hub in Noakhali.

Noakhali trader dies after fire guts his shop

A Noakhali trader died of cardiac arrest after his shop was gutted by fire on Thursday evening.

The fire broke out around 6:30pm on Thursday (28 April) and gutted at least 200 shops on the two sides of Bank Road, Chowmuhani, leaving traders at their wits end.

Fifteen of them have been injured as they tried to tame the fire themselves before the arrival of the Fire Service.

The trader who died was identified as Abdul Karim Rinku, proprietor of "Marwa Fashion" in Hossain Market.

Those who were injured are currently undergoing treatment at Noakhali General Hospital and 50-bed Begumganj Health Complex.

Damages worth at least a few crores taka were caused by the fire, claimed traders.

Jasim Uddin, Assistant Director of district Fire Service and Civil Defence said the fire originated at around 6:30pm.

"The source of the fire could not be identified immediately," he added.

On information, two firefighting units of the Noakhali Fire Service rushed in and tried to get the blaze under control.

They were later joined by seven more units from Noakhali and adjacent districts and the fire was doused after eight agonisingly long hours.

Jasim Uddin, assistant director of the district fire brigade, said the initial suspicion is that the fire had started due to an electrical short circuit. However, the amount of damage cannot be mentioned without investigation.

"We have three units still working on the spot," he said on Friday afternoon.
 

