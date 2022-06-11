No room for debate over digital content on newspapers’ online versions: Editors’ Council 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
11 June, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 08:08 pm

The Editors' Council has said that there is no room for debate over broadcasting digital content on online platforms of newspapers.

In a statement issued Saturday (11 June) the council said the advancement of newspapers lies in the combination of print and digital format as the impact of digital revolution around the world has posed a new challenge to the industry. 

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud recently said newspapers do not have permission to broadcast talk shows and videos on their online platforms as per their declarations. 

Rejecting the motion, the council said newspapers worldwide continue to strive to retain readers and create new audiences by adding new digital content.

The government has also started the online news portal registration process under the National Online Media Policy-2018 (Revised-2020) for newspapers. 

According to Editors' Council, the print media is dealing with the adverse situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

"While print media is relevant, there is no denying the rise of digital platforms. Now the reader cannot be satisfied only with newspapers or e-papers, but also in audio-video format with new content, news, interviews, features and news-based analysis," their statement read. 

Editors' Council also noted that presenting digital content with interpretation, analysis, research and opinions of relevant news published in print online or on social media is also an important affiliation for the media houses. 

Earlier this week, ATCO demanded applying the law to halt the broadcast of "talk shows" and all kinds of videos on the online platforms of newspapers.
 

