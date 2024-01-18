Hasan Mahmud to visit Delhi on 7 Feb, strengthening relations on agenda

Bangladesh

UNB
18 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 02:58 pm

Related News

Hasan Mahmud to visit Delhi on 7 Feb, strengthening relations on agenda

The Foreign Minister said he will be visiting the country at the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

UNB
18 January, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 02:58 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud is scheduled to leave for New Delhi, India on 7 February – the first bilateral visit by the minister after his appointment – to further strengthen Bangladesh-India relations.

"It's likely to be a three-day visit," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today, noting that the agenda of the visit is yet to be finalised.

The Foreign Minister said he will be visiting the country at the invitation of Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Asked whether he will have a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit, Mahmud said, "It is too early to say."

Jaishankar, earlier, invited his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud to visit New Delhi at a mutually convenient time.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma extended the invitation on behalf of the Indian External Affairs Minister on Monday.

The Foreign Minister accepted the invitation and told him that he would visit Delhi soon.

Mahmud was scheduled to embark on a multilateral tour to Uganda last night. After two hours, he came to know that the flight would not depart due to fog and poor visibility. The Foreign Minister was scheduled to hold a meeting on the sidelines of the NAM Summit today.

The meeting with the Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka marked Hasan Mahmud's first diplomatic engagement since assuming the office of foreign minister.

He noted the successful holding of the 12th parliamentary elections in Bangladesh on January 7, which was free, fair and participatory, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He also noted that international elections observers and media who visited Dhaka to cover elections expressed their satisfaction with the election process.

Top News

Dr Hasan Mahmud / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / bilateral visit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

J R R Tolkien: The writer of worlds

5h | Features
More than five decades on, the genocide during the Liberation War in 1971 remains unrecognised. Photo: UNB

When recognising genocide becomes a matter of political convenience

7h | Panorama
Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

Muhammad Ali: Who flew like a butterfly and stung like a bee

20h | Features
Sketch: TBS

Man on 'EcoFlow Revive' mission: How Hasibul Hasan Ahmed plans to revive Banani lake

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

Pakistan hits back in response to Iran's attack

2h | Videos
Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

Samsung lost its supremacy to Apple after 12 years

3h | Videos
Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

Further drop feared in sending housemaids as Saudi employers to pay less migration cost

5h | Videos
Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

Young family members of the star cricketers will be seen in this year's Under-19 World Cup

18h | Videos