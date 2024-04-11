Foreign Minister prays for national harmony, removal of evil forces on Eid-ul-Fitr

Bangladesh

UNB
11 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
11 April, 2024

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud talks to media after attending Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Sukhbilas Jame Mosque in Rangunia upazila on Thursday, 11 April. Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud talks to media after attending Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Sukhbilas Jame Mosque in Rangunia upazila on Thursday, 11 April. Photo: UNB

In an address following Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the Sukhbilas Jame Mosque in Rangunia upazila, Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud offered prayers for national unity and the eradication of evil forces from Bangladesh.

During his Eid message, Dr Hasan extended greetings to Bangladeshis at home and abroad, expressing hope for the continuation and acceleration of the peace and developmental strides achieved under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

"Under the leadership of Bangabandhu's daughter, our country has emerged as a role model of development and peace for the world. It is my prayer that this trajectory not only continues but also accelerates further," he stated.

Highlighting the nation's diverse foundation, he said, "Our country is built on the sacrifices of Hindus, Muslims, Buddhists, and Christians alike. It is my prayer that all forms of communal and malevolent forces be removed permanently from our land and that all citizens, regardless of faith, unite in the pursuit of national development."

Dr Hasan Mahmud also addressed international concerns, specifically the ongoing conflict in Palestine.

"The indiscriminate violence against Palestinians, including women and children, must end. We pray for immediate peace in the region and for an end to the atrocities committed there," he said.

In addition to praying for global peace, the minister prayed for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's health and longevity, emphasising the importance of her continued leadership for Bangladesh's future prosperity.

Dr Hasan Mahmud / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Bangladesh / Eid / Eid 2024

