Newspapers do not have permission to broadcast talk shows, videos: Info minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:27 pm

Related News

Newspapers do not have permission to broadcast talk shows, videos: Info minister

TBS Report
08 June, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2022, 09:27 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Newspapers do not have permission to broadcast talk shows and videos on their online platforms as per their declarations, said Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud.

"We will take immediate action against them", said the minister during a view exchange meeting with Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO)'s Vice President Iqbal Sobhan and other directors of the association at the secretariat on Wednesday (8 June).

ATCO demanded applying the law to halt the broadcast of "talk shows" and all kinds of videos on the online platforms of newspapers.

The association also demanded stopping news broadcast on IPTVs and shutting down all unregistered IPTVs, regarding which the information minister said showing news on IPTVs is against government policy.

They also discussed about fixing a special tax in case of creating and telecasting advertisements with foreign artists, ensuring a clean feed, and introducing TRP.

He also said, "In light of previous discussions with ATCO, Bangabandhu Satellite Company will soon start the work of calculating the TRP of TV and radio channels. Legal action will be taken against anyone who is found to be broadcasting foreign channels without clean feed, operator license will be revoked if necessary. We are monitoring it from the field level and mobile court is being operated."

Regarding the special tax levied on making and broadcasting advertisements with foreign artists, Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said, "I think we did it out of a shared sense of responsibility to save both art and the artist. It will be effective from July."

Top News

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud / broadcasting / Talk shows

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Karin Sinniger holds the world record for scuba diving in the most countries, 180 to date. Photo: Courtesy

For the love of the oceans: Karin Sinniger’s decades-long journey in scuba diving

12h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company&#039;s building in Taipei, Taiwan March 30, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

Foxconn's EV push takes it back to the future

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Investment difficult without easing up the legal infrastructure’

1d | Panorama
General lighting, also known as ambient lighting, provides an area with overall, non-specific illumination, with a comfortable level of brightness. Photo: AR Sadia Alam

Let there be light: Conducive lighting for commercial spaces

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

Secret of bringing budget dockets in black briefcase

1h | Videos
Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

Books that are on Bill Gates' list this summer

1h | Videos
Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

Kulfi Malai takes new avatar

2h | Videos
Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

Row over religion deepens India’ s diplomatic woes

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5
Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages
Splash

Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard; Depp awarded $15m in damages

6
Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata
Splash

Singer KK dies during live performance in Kolkata