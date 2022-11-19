Hasan recalls memories of CU Suhrawardy hall

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Friday recalled the memories of his university life as he visited the room number 157 of Suhrawardy Hall of Chattogram University (CU), where he studied.

After 40 years, the minister, a former student of Chemistry Department in 1981-82 academic year of the university, went to the room and became emotional while sharing his memories, reports the BSS.

Hasan also spent some quality moments at the room with the students and gave gifts to three students of the room.

"This room was my second home. I stayed in this room for a long time in my university life. I have thousands of memories with this room," he recalled in a Facebook post from his verified account.

Hasan said, "I feel very happy as I visited the room after a long time. I feel that I came back to those old days again."

Later, the minister called on hall authorities in the Provost Room of Suhrawardy Hall. The hall authorities greeted the minister with flowers.

Suhrawardy Hall Provost Professor Dr Shipak Krishna Dev Nath said, "It's a matter of pride for us. A former student of our hall is currently serving the country as a minister."