BNP's programme is nothing but restarting an old car: Foreign minister

Foreign Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud has said the BNP's newly-announced programme is nothing but an attempt to restart an old car that has remained inoperative.

He said the leaders and workers of BNP have become very disappointed after the last national election and their party's leadership is now questioned.

"They are talking about elections again. They have to wait for five years. Elections will be held after the five-year tenure of the current elected government is completed," said the AL leader while talking to reporters on Sunday (11 February) evening.

On the occasion of Bangladesh being elected as a member of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council, the shipping ministry hosted an event where the foreign minister joined.

Referring to the honour of being elected to the IMO Council, Hasan said this is a recognition of Bangladesh's advancement and progress in terms of trade through sea compared to many other countries.

The foreign minister said that the election of Bangladesh in the IMO Council will help the country to move forward in the field of sea trade.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury and President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Foreign Ministry AK Abdul Momen spoke as special guests

Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Shipping Md Mostafa Kamal chaired the event.

Commodore Md Maqsood Alam, Director General of the Directorate of Shipping, the country's focal point at IMO, delivered the welcome address.

The guests and the organisers cut a cake on the occasion and followed by a cultural programme.