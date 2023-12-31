No information over sabotage plan on voting day: Home minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 December, 2023, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2023, 06:14 pm

File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
File photo of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said there is no information about any sabotage plan on the voting day of the 12th national election on 7 January.

However, the intelligence agencies will stay alert to prevent secret killings, the minister told reporters during a press briefing at the secretariat without elaborating it any further.

"The BNP is always committing sabotage. They were born with violence, so they will keep doing it. Our security forces are aware of this. Our intelligence agencies are also working," said Asaduzzaman.

The home minister said the BNP has failed to make any impact with their sabotage activities as the country's intelligence agencies are working properly.

"I think the people of this country will resist them [BNP] no matter what they do, the people of this country will not give them any scope. People don't want to go back to darkness," said the minister.

About Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that BNP may carry out secret killings, the minister said, "The road transport minister and our party general secretary definitely have more information. He said it based on information. Our point is that our intelligence agencies are alert. We are trying to deal with any such incident before it happens."

Terming the anti-election campaign of BNP and like-minded parties as tantamount to sedition, the home minister said law enforcement agencies and intelligence agencies are monitoring their campaign very closely.

"The Election Commission is also looking into this. If these types of activities cross the limit, then surely a directive will come from the Election Commission. And then action will be taken according to the law."

