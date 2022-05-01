No fear of militant attack during Eid: RAB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 May, 2022, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2022, 04:50 pm

No fear of militant attack during Eid: RAB

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) said that intelligence reports suggest that there is no fear of terrorist activities centering Eid-Ul-Fitr.

"Analysing various data including cyber monitoring, no specific information was found about any kind of militant attack on Eid,"  RAB Director General Abdullah Al- Mamun said Sunday.

"Yet we are not indulging in complacency. RAB is ready to thwart any kind of sabotage plan of the militants," he added.

Security has been beefed up at various important Eidgahs in the country, including Dhaka ahead of Eid, said the RAB Director General adding that adequate RAB members will be on patrol around the country.

Besides, special force of RAB will be deployed on Eid day. Security sweep will be carried out at the National Eidgah with the help of Dog Squad and Bomb Disposal Unit. 

Adequate reserve force will be deployed there to deal with any emergencies.  The whole place will be under CCTV cameras.

The RAB director-general also said that its cyber monitoring team has been keeping a close watch online to prevent any kind of rumors, provocative information and spreading of false information in the virtual world before Eid.

Besides, RAB Air Wing helicopters have been kept ready to come into action anytime if needed.

He also noted steps including RAB-led mobile court to curb harassments such as extortion on roads and waterways, collection of extra fare and carrying extra passengers.

In addition, RAB battalions will coordinate with the people's representatives and other law enforcement agencies through their respective control rooms, said the official.

