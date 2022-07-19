NIDs contain incalculable errors, admits CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 10:46 pm

Related News

NIDs contain incalculable errors, admits CEC

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 10:46 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has admitted that there are too many errors in the National Identity (NID) cards issued by the Election Commission.

"I think there are crores of mistakes in the NIDs, but we are trying to fix them all," he said in a dialogue with the Bangladesh Communist Party on Tuesday (19 July). 

The party's general secretary Dilip Barua raised the issue of harassment in the NID amendment procedures.

In its response, the CEC said, "The mistakes may be insignificant, but they are causing unwanted situations for the card-bearers, especially in the airport."

He also added that delays to make amendments are fuelled by the pandemic situation.

"Constitutionally, the duty is not ours, it's given by law. Our officials are now working on updating the voter list," he added.

"The EC has many tasks and the work of registration of political parties has fallen on us"

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / NID correction / EC dialogue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

13h | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

1d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of global meditation market?

What is the future of global meditation market?

2h | Videos
Huge break for loan defaulters, why?

Huge break for loan defaulters, why?

2h | Videos
Ghazal legend Bhupinder Singh no more

Ghazal legend Bhupinder Singh no more

3h | Videos
Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

Asia Cup in Sri Lanka uncertain over fuel crisis

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership