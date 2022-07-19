NIDs contain incalculable errors, admits CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has admitted that there are too many errors in the National Identity (NID) cards issued by the Election Commission.

"I think there are crores of mistakes in the NIDs, but we are trying to fix them all," he said in a dialogue with the Bangladesh Communist Party on Tuesday (19 July).

The party's general secretary Dilip Barua raised the issue of harassment in the NID amendment procedures.

In its response, the CEC said, "The mistakes may be insignificant, but they are causing unwanted situations for the card-bearers, especially in the airport."

He also added that delays to make amendments are fuelled by the pandemic situation.

"Constitutionally, the duty is not ours, it's given by law. Our officials are now working on updating the voter list," he added.

"The EC has many tasks and the work of registration of political parties has fallen on us"