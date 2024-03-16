Newspaper employees, workers demand formation of 10th wage board

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Newspaper Press Workers and Bangladesh Newspaper Workers Federation today strongly demanded formation of the 10th wage board for journalists, employees and workers in the newspaper industry.

The demand was made from a joint meeting of the two federations at the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Employees Union's office in the capital to cope with the increased prices of essentials, said a press release.

Bangladesh Newspaper Workers Federation president Motiur Rahman Talukdar presided over the meeting while Bangladesh Federal Union of Newspaper Press Works President Md Alamgir Hossain Khan, Bangladesh Newspaper Workers Federation Secretary General Md Khairul Islam, Press Workers Federation Secretary General Mushtaq Ahmad, Senior Vice President Maksudul Ahsan and Vice President Md Farooq Ahmed Bhuiyan, among others, were present.

