New York mayor celebrates Bangladeshi culture, honours Bangladeshi Americans

New York Mayor Eric Adams celebrated Bangladeshi Heritage Month by recognising the contributions of the Bangladeshi community to the city.

"The Bangladeshi community plays a pivotal role in various professions which enrich the city of New York," Mayor Adams said in his keynote speech at the Annual Bangladeshi held on 7 March at Gracie Mansion.

He highlighted his administration's efforts to ensure representation and inclusivity for all communities.

The Mayor also pointed out that it should not have taken too long for the Bangladeshi flag to be raised at Bowling Green and for Bangladesh Day to be celebrated at Gracie Mansion.

"Why did it take so long for Muslims to have a call to prayer, halal food in schools, or for your representation in positions of commissionerships and others?" he said noting that his administration has removed barriers to ensure no community feels left out or marginalised.

Mir Bashar, a Bangladeshi American and the chief administrative officer at the Office of the Mayor opened the event, expressing gratitude towards Mayor Adams for his unwavering support and acknowledging the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh.

"Our culture is rich, and it fills me with great pride to see our community come together to honour the rich values of Bangladesh," Bashar said.

The event also honoured several prominent Bangladeshi Americans for their exceptional contributions to the community and the city at large.

Honorees included Ruhin Hossain, founder of Rivertel; Dr Shamim Ahmed, for his healthcare leadership; Manika Choudhury, founder of Shilpakala Academy USA, for promoting Bengali culture; and Abdul Chowdhury, for his work in finance, health, and hospitality sectors.

