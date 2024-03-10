New York mayor celebrates Bangladeshi culture, honours Bangladeshi Americans

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 03:37 pm

Related News

New York mayor celebrates Bangladeshi culture, honours Bangladeshi Americans

The Mayor also pointed out that it should not have taken too long for the Bangladeshi flag to be raised at Bowling Green and for Bangladesh Day to be celebrated at Gracie Mansion

TBS Report
10 March, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 10 March, 2024, 03:37 pm
New York mayor celebrates Bangladeshi culture, honours Bangladeshi Americans

New York Mayor Eric Adams celebrated Bangladeshi Heritage Month by recognising the contributions of the Bangladeshi community to the city. 

"The Bangladeshi community plays a pivotal role in various professions which enrich the city of New York," Mayor Adams said in his keynote speech at the Annual Bangladeshi held on 7 March at Gracie Mansion.

He highlighted his administration's efforts to ensure representation and inclusivity for all communities. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Mayor also pointed out that it should not have taken too long for the Bangladeshi flag to be raised at Bowling Green and for Bangladesh Day to be celebrated at Gracie Mansion.

"Why did it take so long for Muslims to have a call to prayer, halal food in schools, or for your representation in positions of commissionerships and others?" he said noting that his administration has removed barriers to ensure no community feels left out or marginalised.

Mir Bashar, a Bangladeshi American and the chief administrative officer at the Office of the Mayor opened the event, expressing gratitude towards Mayor Adams for his unwavering support and acknowledging the rich cultural heritage of Bangladesh. 

"Our culture is rich, and it fills me with great pride to see our community come together to honour the rich values of Bangladesh," Bashar said.

The event also honoured several prominent Bangladeshi Americans for their exceptional contributions to the community and the city at large. 

Honorees included Ruhin Hossain, founder of Rivertel; Dr Shamim Ahmed, for his healthcare leadership; Manika Choudhury, founder of Shilpakala Academy USA, for promoting Bengali culture; and Abdul Chowdhury, for his work in finance, health, and hospitality sectors.
 

Top News / USA

Bangladeshi American / New York City

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

A sneak peek into Sonia Musa’s Eid-ul-Fitr collection

3h | Mode
An abandoned stone quarry in Companiganj beside the no man&#039;s land between the India-Bangladesh border. This trail is one of many used for the illegal sugar trade. Photo: Ashraful Haque

At the Indo-Bangla border, sugar is the new cattle

8h | Panorama
Ever since Purbachal expressway was inaugurated last November, it has become a popular tourist spot. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's 300 feet of madness

1d | Panorama
A scene from the movie Dune Part 2. Photo: Collected

'Dune' is a climate story we can actually root for

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

Book exchange festival draws bookworms in Chattogram

1h | Videos
A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

A shutdown will bring the US economy to a standstill

2h | Videos
How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

How to protect your Google, WhatsApp, Facebook data

3h | Videos
Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

Bangladesh tourism fair in Kuwait

4h | Videos