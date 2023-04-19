New York gets the 'richest city' title with over 3 lakh millionaires

The Empire State Building and New York’s skyline are seen during the preview of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt observation deck, which is spread across the top four floors of the new One Vanderbilt tower in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, New York, US, October 18, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Once again, New York has taken the crown of being the world's richest city with the highest number of millionaires in 2023, NDTV reports.

The city has 3,40,000 millionaires, 724 centi-millionaires, and 58 billionaires, according to global wealth tracker Henley & Partners.

The city is followed by Tokyo and San Francisco Bay Area with resident millionaire populations of 290,300 and 285,000, respectively.

World's Wealthiest Cities Report 2023 covers 97 cities across nine regions worldwide (Africa, Australasia, CIS, East Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North America, South Asia, and Southeast Asia) and includes most of the world's top wealth hubs.

The United States dominated the list with four of its cities - New York, The Bay Area, Los Angeles and Chicago - making it to the list. China has two of its cities - Beijing and Shanghai - on the list.

This year, London has dropped to fourth place with 258,000 resident high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs), followed by city-state Singapore with 240,100. In 2000, London was the top city in the world for millionaires, but it has slipped down the list over the past 20 years.