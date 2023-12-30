New gateway to tourism: Inani-Saint Martin sea route for tourist ships opens Sunday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 07:31 pm

Related News

New gateway to tourism: Inani-Saint Martin sea route for tourist ships opens Sunday

TBS Report
30 December, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 07:31 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A route for tourist ships between Cox's Bazar's Inani beach to Saint Martin's Island will open on Sunday (31 December).

The ship 'MV Karnafuly Express' will operate this route from the Bangladesh Navy's jetty at Inani beach, said the ship's captain Hossain Islam Bahadur.

"Every year ships ply the Teknaf-Saint Martin, Chattogram-Saint Martin and Cox's Bazar city-Saint Martin routes. The 'MV Karnafuly Express' used to run from the Bakkhali River jetty at Cox's Bazar city, but was unable to operate that route this year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"After receiving all the permits, this ship is now ready to sail from Inani's naval jetty to Saint Martin's Island by sea. Through this, a new door of tourism has been opened," he said.

The ship -with a capacity of 750 people- will leave Inani for Saint Martin's Island for the first time on Sunday at 9am and reach the island by 12:30pm. The ship will return from the island at 3pm and reach Inani jetty at 6:30pm.

The ticket price for the ship ranges between Tk1,800 to Tk3,200.

On the first day, however, the ship will not have tourist passengers. Only the ship's crew, administrative officials and journalists will be on board, Bahadur said.

Cox's Bazar Tourism Industry Association President Belal Abedin Bhutto said the new route is going to open new doors of tourism potential.

"Tourists will be able to enjoy the beauty of Marine Drive and Inani beach as well as travel hassle-free to and from Saint Martin's Island in a short period of time," he said.

Tourists may increase more as a result, he added.

The Navy constructed the jetty at Inani beach for an international naval exercise in December 2022, and it continues to operate it.

Top News

St Martin's Island / Cox's Bazar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

6h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

13h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

13h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

50m | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

1h | Videos
Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

6h | Videos