New gateway to tourism: Inani-Saint Martin sea route for tourist ships opens Sunday

A route for tourist ships between Cox's Bazar's Inani beach to Saint Martin's Island will open on Sunday (31 December).

The ship 'MV Karnafuly Express' will operate this route from the Bangladesh Navy's jetty at Inani beach, said the ship's captain Hossain Islam Bahadur.

"Every year ships ply the Teknaf-Saint Martin, Chattogram-Saint Martin and Cox's Bazar city-Saint Martin routes. The 'MV Karnafuly Express' used to run from the Bakkhali River jetty at Cox's Bazar city, but was unable to operate that route this year.

"After receiving all the permits, this ship is now ready to sail from Inani's naval jetty to Saint Martin's Island by sea. Through this, a new door of tourism has been opened," he said.

The ship -with a capacity of 750 people- will leave Inani for Saint Martin's Island for the first time on Sunday at 9am and reach the island by 12:30pm. The ship will return from the island at 3pm and reach Inani jetty at 6:30pm.

The ticket price for the ship ranges between Tk1,800 to Tk3,200.

On the first day, however, the ship will not have tourist passengers. Only the ship's crew, administrative officials and journalists will be on board, Bahadur said.

Cox's Bazar Tourism Industry Association President Belal Abedin Bhutto said the new route is going to open new doors of tourism potential.

"Tourists will be able to enjoy the beauty of Marine Drive and Inani beach as well as travel hassle-free to and from Saint Martin's Island in a short period of time," he said.

Tourists may increase more as a result, he added.

The Navy constructed the jetty at Inani beach for an international naval exercise in December 2022, and it continues to operate it.