Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose commemorated in Ctg on 127th birth anniversary

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was commemorated on his 127th birth anniversary through an art camp and discussion meeting here in the port city on Tuesday (23 January).

The event, organised by Bangladesh-India History and Heritage Council, its temporary office in Sugandha area of the city, not only paid tribute to the patriotic revolutionary but also emphasised the role of art in conveying the profound messages of history and heritage.

Addressing the discussion meeting, eminent poet and journalist Abul Momen said that art possesses the unique ability to represent the past or present more powerfully than a novel. He portrayed Netaji Subhash Bose not only as a patriotic revolutionary but also as a fearless non-communal pioneer who laid down his life for India's freedom. Momen contended that Netaji serves as a beacon, inspiration, and symbol of indomitable courage for the new generation, urging them to overcome communalism, greed, exploitation, and the challenges of a transitional period.

The event was graced by MA Salam, Member of Parliament of Chattogram-8, as the chief guest. The discussion meeting, chaired by Bangladesh-India History and Heritage Council President Tariqul Islam Jewel, commenced with the inauguration by Professor Rita Dutta. Central President Tapas Hore delivered the welcome speech, setting the tone for a day of reflection and artistic expression.

Moderated by Advocate Pradeep Kumar Chowdhury, General Secretary of the organization, the meeting was attended by directors of Chattogram Chamber of Commerce and Industry, including Mahfuzul Haque Shah and Anjan Shekhar Das, Pradeep Das, Chattogram University Professor K M A Qayyum and Engineer Pradeep Dutt as special guests.

The art camp saw the participation of professors and artists from Chattogram University Fine Art Department, including K.M.A. Qayyum, Nasima Masud Ruby, Pranab Mitra Chowdhury, Sufia Begum, Uttam Kumar Barua, Mahbubur Rahman Chowdhury, Sukant Chowdhury, Russell Kanti Das, Sanjay Sarkar, and Mohammad Rafiq. These artists created powerful portraits depicting various roles and facets of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The exhibition, which commenced at 10 am, showcased the artistic expressions of these talented individuals and concluded with a thoughtful and engaging discussion at 4 pm. The event served as a testament to the enduring impact of art in preserving and conveying the rich history and heritage of influential figures like Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The Bangladesh-India History and Heritage Council continues to play a crucial role in fostering cultural exchanges and intellectual discussions that bridge the historical narratives of the two neighbouring nations.