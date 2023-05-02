Nat'l Cardiovascular Institute resumes surgery after a 14-day closure

After a 14-day closure including five days' Eid vacation, the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) resumed cardiac surgery on Tuesday.

"Cardiac surgery was not performed for these five days from 19-23 April, due to the Eid holidays," said Prof Dr Mir Jamal Uddin, director of the National Heart Institute and Hospital, in a press release issued on Tuesday.

However, after the Eid holidays, the hospital authority was forced to keep the surgery stop for a few more days due to the out-of-service air conditioner of the intensive care unit (ICU), it added.

After the completion of AC repair and disinfection of the ICU, the cardiac surgery resumed on Tuesday and a total of three patients have undergone surgery on the day, according to the release.