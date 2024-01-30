National cardiovascular hospital performs first remote robotic stent surgery

Dr Pradip Kumar Karmakar, associate professor of Cardiology at NICVD, performs the irst-ever remote robotic stent placement surgery in Bangladesh on Sunday, 28 January. Photo: Courtesy

The National Cardiovascular Institute and Hospital (NICVD) achieved a historic milestone by conducting the first-ever remote robotic stent placement surgery in Bangladesh on Sunday (28 January).

The groundbreaking procedure took place outside the traditional confines of the operation theatre (OT) and catheterisation laboratory (cath lab).

According to NICVD officials, two patients - Haroon-ur-Rashid, 55, and Liton Karmakar, 45 - diagnosed with 90% blockage in the main heart blood vessel, received an offer from Dr Pradip Kumar Karmakar, associate professor of Cardiology at NICVD, to undergo free service using remote-controlled robotic technology.

Both patients and their families accepted the proposal.

On 28 January, Dr Pradip, head of the robotics team, successfully placed the stents using robots controlled via the internet.

The operation took place on the second floor of the institute, while the robots were operated from the eighth floor.

The entire inaugural operation and the groundbreaking process were witnessed by Director of the National Heart Institute and Hospital Professor Dr Kamrul Hasan Milan and Professor Azad, along with other doctors.

The remote procedure made Bangladesh the third country in Asia, following India and China, to utilise a remotely controlled operation theatre-cath lab for robotic stent surgery.

Robotic angioplasty, employing the Robocath R-One system's robotic arm controlled from a separate machine, represents the most advanced technology for cardiac stent placement.

On 22 January, two patients underwent stent implantation for the first time using a robot at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD). However, the operation was not conducted remotely, unlike the latest successful procedure.

Dr Pradip Kumar Karmakar, head of the robotics team and the associate professor of Cardiology at NICVD, smiles for camera, alongside his team, with patient Haroon-ur-Rashid follwoing a successful robotic stent placement surgery on Sunday, 28 January. Photo: Courtesy

Dr Pradip said, "While previously, the procedure was performed directly by doctors using their hands and eyes, robotic assistance enhances precision and reduces surgery time. The procedures for these two patients took only 30-40 minutes, whereas traditional methods would have required over an hour.

"Adjusting the cardiac stent by one millimetre for the ideal position can be tricky manually, but a robot can achieve this with precision," he added.

The one-month trial period, facilitated by the French company that provided the Robocath R-One system free of charge, aims to assess its compatibility with Bangladesh's existing infrastructure. If successful, NICVD plans to request the government to purchase the machine, potentially making robotic angioplasty a permanent treatment option in the country.

"If the robotic method proves compatible with our infrastructure, we will urge the government to acquire the machine," said Dr Pradip. "This would enable the permanent implementation of robotic stent placement in Bangladesh. Patients would only incur an additional cost of around Tk20,000 for the surgery, on top of the stent cost."

"Implementing this heart stent placement method in Bangladesh would mean patients from remote areas no longer need to travel to Dhaka. With district-level catheter labs, experts from Dhaka can perform angioplasty using robots, providing specialised care to patients in remote areas without the need to travel to Dhaka," he added