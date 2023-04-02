National press club says ‘irresponsible journalism’ of Prothom Alo unexpected

The managing committee of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) said the daily Prothom Alo's "irresponsible and unprofessional journalism" in publishing news by adding the statement of a different person to the photo of a child on Independence Day was not expected.

At a JPC managing committee, it also expressed concern about the cases and arrests of journalists under the Digital Security Act (DSA), a press release said on Sunday.

They said that such unprofessional and purposeful behaviour of a leading newspaper is not expected.

The committee, however, said that it was necessary to send the complaint to the Press Council for preliminary verification of the facts raised before implementing this act in the case of journalists or news media.

In the light of specific recommendations, they requested the authority concerned to quickly amend some sections of the law or act and take special measures to stop misuse of it.

The committee hoped that this situation will end soon.

The meeting also strongly condemned the recent attack on journalists during an iftar party arranged by BNP.

With president of Jatiya Press Club Farida Yasmin in the chair, the meeting was attended, among others, by JPC General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, Committee's Senior Vice President Hasan Hafeez, Joint Secretaries Ayub Bhuiyan and Md Ashraf Ali and members Shahnaz Siddiqui Shoma, Syed Abdal Ahmed, Farid Hossain, Kalyan Saha and Momin Hossain.