Political workers, journalists among majority of DSA victims: Study

Majority of the accused under Bangladesh's repealed Digital Security Act (DSA) are political party workers and journalists, according to a recent study by the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS).

The study report, published today at a webinar titled "Endless Struggles: Status of accused in Digital Security Act", disclosed that 31% of the total defendants in cases under the act were political workers, while 29% were journalists.

Among the other accused, 9% were students and 3% teachers.

While presenting the fourth research report on DSA at the webinar, Ali Riaz, professor at Illinois State University, said a total of 1,410 cases have been filed under the DSA between October 2018 to September 2023.

In these cases, 4,404 people were accused and 1,519 were arrested, he added.

During the period October 2018 to September 2023, 190 cases were filed over defamation of the prime minister, with 464 accused and 161 arrested.

Besides, 68 people were arrested and 337 were charged in 80 cases filed over defamation of ministers.

There were 208 defamation cases against politicians which accused 724 people and arrested 135.

While presenting the paper, Professor Riaz further said, "After analysing the overall picture while reviewing 12 cases filed against the 10 victims, it was seen that there was a tendency to hold people over personal interests, or hold them in long detentions before trial, or get into a lengthy process in filing charge sheets against them."

Chairman of the CGS Manjur A Chowdhury presided over the webinar.

Among others, Md Abdul Qayyum, human rights activist and journalist, Didarul Islam Bhuiyan, economic coordinator at the state reform movement and a member of the DSA Victim Network, Rumki Farhana, senior programme officer of Article 19 and Farooq Faisal, executive director of the Law and Arbitration Center attended the event.