Amnesty calls for action to release JU student Khadijatul Kubra

Amnesty International called for immediate release of Khadijatul Kubra, a 17-year-old meritorious student at Jagannath University in Dhaka, Bangladesh, who was arrested in a Digital Security Act case.

Amnesty International in a statement said, Khadija hosted a webinar from an online talk show called "Humanity for Bangladesh". A guest speaker, formerly a Bangladeshi army official now based in Canada, criticised the government during the webinar.

As a result, Khadija and the guest speaker were prosecuted under the Digital Security Act (DSA). Khadija was arrested on 27 August 2022 and has been held without charges, despite her medical conditions, the statement adds.

Amnesty International has issued an urgent action to mobilise support internationally for Khadija and to seek her immediate and unconditional release.

Khadijatul Kubra is a student of political science at Jagannath University in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

She had hosted a webinar on campus politics for the social media page called "Humanity for Bangladesh" in November 2020. Almost two years later, on 27 August 2022, Khadijatul Kubra was arrested under DSA and the next day was sent to Kashimpur Jail in Dhaka. Police officers had seen a recording of the webinar on YouTube uploaded by one of the guest speakers – formerly a Bangladeshi army official now based in Canada who had made comments perceived to be critical of the Bangladeshi authorities.

A case under DSA was filed for attempting to 'deteriorate law and order' and for 'defaming' the prime minister, among other charges.

Since then, Khadija's bail applications have been rejected several times and despite having allegedly developed medical problems including kidney issues, as per the family and media reports Khadija was transferred to a 'condemned cell' earlier this year which is reserved for death-row convicts.

On 10 July 2023, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court adjourned her bail hearing for four months, stating she should be able to take responsibility for the views expressed on her talk show.