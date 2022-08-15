National Mourning Day observed in Faridpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2022, 05:40 pm

The 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day were celebrated in Faridpur with due dignity.

On the occasion of the day, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Bangabandhu installed at the city's historic Ambika Hall at 8am on Monday (15 August).

Faridpur district administration led by Deputy Commissioner, Police Administration led by Superintendent of Police, President and General Secretary of District Awami League, Muktijoddha Sangsad, Faridpur Press Club, various social and cultural organisations besides various affiliates and organ organisations of Awami League paid tribute to the memory of the father of the nation.

At the same time, prayer meetings and discussion meetings were organised in all public and private offices including the main office of LGED in the district on the occasion of the 47th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

LGD Executive Engineer KM Faruq Hossain was present at the prayer discussion meeting organised on this occasion in the conference room of Faridpur LGD head office at 10:30am.

Sadar Upazila Engineer Alamgir Kabir, Assistant Engineer Chinmoy Pramanik, Tanveer Rabbi, Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Mokhlesur Rahman and other officials were present at this time.

