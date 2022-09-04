Narcotics division seizes drugs, foreign liquor from Banani flat, owner arrested

The Directorate of Narcotics Control (DNC) has seized a large quantity of foreign liquor, MDMA and synthetic ganja during a drive at a luxury flat on Banani Road No. 11 in the capital.

The DNC officials raided House No. 77 of Banani M block on Sunday (4 September) after being tipped off, said DNC Deputy Director Mehedi Hasan.

The flat is reportedly owned by Selim Sattar, an industrialist. He was detained from the spot during the drive.

He is a dual citizen of Switzerland and Bangladesh, said the DNC.

Sattar is the director of Samah Razor Blades Industrial Company Limited, a concern of the GMG Group.

Following the drive, DNC Dhaka Metro (North) Deputy Director Rasheduzzaman said the flat was used to trade and consume drugs.

"The owner of the flat confessed the matter," he told the media.