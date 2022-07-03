Narail OC withdrawn 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 03:45 pm

Related News

Narail OC withdrawn 

TBS Report
03 July, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 03 July, 2022, 03:45 pm
Narail OC withdrawn 

Narail Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shawkat Kabir has been withdrawn a few days after the assault on Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of the district's Mirzapur United Degree College, that sparked widespread criticism.

Confirming the matter, Narail District Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the suspension order came from the Khulna Range DIG office on Saturday night.

OC Shawkat Kabir has been attached to Khulna Range Reserve Force (RRF)," he added.

At the same time, Inspector (Investigation) Md Mahamudur Rahman has been appointed OC of the Sadar police station.

When asked about the reason, Prabir Kumar Roy said, "The DIG may know the answer to it. I just received the order."

On 18 June, Principal Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes around his neck after a tense situation centring a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling party BJP. Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

In a video of the incident, Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands while wearing a garland of shoes and being escorted by police.

Reportedly, he was beaten by the crowd and was forced to put on the garland of shoes despite being surrounded by hundreds of police.

A probe committee formed by the Narail district administration submitted its report on the incident Sunday. Another committee formed to investigate the same incident by Narail district police is yet to lodge their report.

Top News

Narail principal assault / Narail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A Glittery Eid

A Glittery Eid

3h | Mode
Rise’s target customers are people who crave to express themselves through what they wear, and their clothing line is not relegated to any age range.

Level up your Eid game with Rise

4h | Mode
Stefan Dercon, a Professor of Economics at the University of Oxford and former Chief Economist of the Department of International Development (DFID). Illustration: TBS

Renewing the ‘elite bargain’ for Bangladesh’s future growth

6h | Panorama
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

Chirkutt performs on Fete de La Music Fest

5h | Videos
Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

Madhuri Sanchita's seed ornaments exhibition

5h | Videos
Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

Bangabandhu Tunnel to change lives of million

17h | Videos
Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

Sowari Ghat's fresh fish market

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

6
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years