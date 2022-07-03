Narail OC withdrawn 

Narail Sadar police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Shawkat Kabir has been withdrawn a few days after the assault on Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of the district's Mirzapur United Degree College, that sparked widespread criticism.

Confirming the matter, Narail District Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the suspension order came from the Khulna Range DIG office on Saturday night.

OC Shawkat Kabir has been attached to Khulna Range Reserve Force (RRF)," he added.

At the same time, Inspector (Investigation) Md Mahamudur Rahman has been appointed OC of the Sadar police station.

When asked about the reason, Prabir Kumar Roy said, "The DIG may know the answer to it. I just received the order."

On 18 June, Principal Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes around his neck after a tense situation centring a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling party BJP. Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook.

In a video of the incident, Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands while wearing a garland of shoes and being escorted by police.

Reportedly, he was beaten by the crowd and was forced to put on the garland of shoes despite being surrounded by hundreds of police.

A probe committee formed by the Narail district administration submitted its report on the incident Sunday. Another committee formed to investigate the same incident by Narail district police is yet to lodge their report.