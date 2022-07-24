Another student held over Narail teacher humiliation

Police have arrested another student of Mirzapur United College in a case over the humiliation of acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas in Narail Sadar Upazila as the college reopened on Sunday after closure of 36-days.

The arrestee was identified as Ripon Sheikh Ripu,16, son of Afzal Sheikh and a student of class eleven at Mirzapur United College, said Mahmudur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of the sadar police station.

He was arrested Saturday night for being involved in setting fire to motorcycles of the teachers after identifying him from the video footage, said the OC.

On Sunday, earlier arrested student Rayhan was put on a three-day remand starting from Monday by the cognizance court of Judicial Magistrate Amatul Murshida. Meanwhile, police did not seek remand for Ripon as he is still a minor.

So far eight people have been arrested over the incident.

No students were present Sunday at Mirzapur United College and only 10 to 12 teachers came until noon.

Additional District Magistrate Jubayer Hossain Chowdhury told UNB, "The college has reopened after a long closure and the teachers have been asked to inform all the students about it. At first classes of 12 th grade will begin and then classes of 11 th and degree level will resume gradually."

However, a teacher of the college said, "We were informed about the college reopening around 12 pm today and were asked to attend it."

Meanw,hile the humiliated acting principal Swapan Kumar has not returned to his quarters at the college campus since the incident.

"The decision to reopen the college was taken on Saturday after 9 pm. As it was a sudden decision it took time to inform all the teachers. Principal Swapan Kumar will join the college after remaining on vacation for several days", said Advocate Achin Chakraborty, president of the college governing body.

On June 18, a Hindu student of Mirzapur United Degree College made a post on Facebook supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

There was day-long unrest in the college over the post and rumors that acting principal Swapan Kumar Biswas had sided with the student, following which police escorted him out of the campus but not before he was garlanded with shoes.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media that sparked huge criticism.

Different organisations, including Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, lodged protests over the incident and demanded exemplary punishment of those involved in it.

Later, the accused, who made the Facebook post, was arrested and a case was filed against him under the Digital Security Act.

On June 27, three more were arrested in another case filed at the Sadar Police Station police for setting teachers' vehicles on fire and obstructing police duty.

Police also arrested Rahmat Ullah Roni, the prime accused in this case, from Khulna on June 29.