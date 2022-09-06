Judicial inquiry of assault on Narail teacher starts

A judicial inquiry has started in the case filed for the assault on Swapan Kumar Biswas, acting principal of Mirzapur United Degree College in Narail, putting a garland of shoes around his neck.

Chief Judicial Magistrate of Narail, Sheikh Moha Aminul Islam, and Senior Judicial Magistrate Md Morshedul Alam, visited the college campus on Tuesday where the teacher was disgraced.

They later met Swapan Kumar Biswas and did the primary investigation. Member of college board, SM Anisul Islam, Convener of its academic council, Assistant Professor Sheikh Akidul Islam, and other teachers and staff were also present there.

The assaulted teacher is scheduled to give his statement on Thursday.

Earlier on 18 June, Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes after a tense situation involving a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling BJP party.

Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture on Facebook in support of the controversial former BJP leader, Nupur Sharma.

In a video of the incident, Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands, wearing a garland of shoes and being escorted by police.

Nine days after the harassment incident, Mirzapur Police Outpost In-charge, Sub-Inspector Sheikh Morsalin, filed a case with Narail Sadar Police Station, accusing some 170 to 180 unknown people.

The college was closed right after the incident and was reopened more than a month later.

Meanwhile, on July 17, the High Court ordered a judicial inquiry into the teacher-assault incident. The investigation process has now started following the order.

Earlier on 7 July, National University (NU) authorities cancelled the studentship of Rahmat Ullah Rony, the main accused in the case, a fourth-year student of Khulna's Government Brajalal College under the university.

Akther Hossain Tinku, a teacher at Mirzapur United Degree College and recently expelled president of Bichali union Awami League unit, was also served a show-cause notice by NU seeking an explanation as to why no disciplinary action may be taken against him for his role in the incident.

The governing body of Mirzapur United Degree College was also issued a show-cause notice for their "indifferent" stance in the harassment of Swapan Kumar Biswas.

The NU formed a body on 28 June to probe the incident of assault on the Mirzapur United Degree College teacher. The committee submitted its findings on 6 July.

Swapan Kumar not doing well

Acting Principal Swapan Kumar Biswas is not doing well even though one investigation after another is going on.

After being assaulted in the college, he hid himself for more than a month. Later, on 24 July, he was taken to the college under the supervision of the district administration. The activities of the college started again from that day.

The teachers, staff and students were overwhelmed with emotion after getting him back. He has been attending college regularly since then, college sources said.

However, he is still receiving threats in various ways.

"The vested quarter can put me in trouble again, so I don't feel completely safe," Swapan Kumar Biswas told The Business Standard (TBS).

Contacted, Narail Superintendent of Police, Sadira Khatun, told TBS, "All arrangements have been made for the safety of principal Swapan Kumar Biswas and his family."