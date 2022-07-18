5 remanded over attacks on Narail Hindus

A Narail Court has granted a three-day remand to five people in connection with the attack on the Hindu community in Digholia village of Narail's Lohagara.

Narail Senior Judicial Magistrate Morshedul Alam passed the order on Monday (18 July), said Lohagara police station Sub Inspector (SI) and the investigating officer of the case, Mizanur Rahman.

The accused were arrested from different areas of Lohagara on Sunday night and Monday morning.

They are Said Sheikh, Russell Mridha, Kabir Ghazi, Rezaul Sheikh and Masum Billah.

Earlier, police had sought a seven-day remand for them.

"On the day of the incident, they were involved in creating public outrage and attacks," said the investigating officer.

"More information will be uncovered in the interrogation. Then we will know what their real intention was."

Earlier on Sunday, a Narail court granted a 3-day remand of Akash Saha, a college student from Digholia village who was arrested for allegedly making derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) on Facebook.

Centring the Facebook post, some agitated people started protesting in front of his house in Sahapara on Friday after the Jumma prayer. At one stage, they set fire to a room in Akash Saha's house.

The attackers also vandalised more than ten houses and shops. At the same time, some houses were set on fire. The protesters threw brickbats and vandalised idols at Sahapara temple.

Police at one stage fired blank rounds and brought the situation under control at around 9:30pm.

Several police units and RAB were deployed at the spot to control the situation. Akash's father was taken into police custody after the incident.

Akash was arrested the next day.

Lohagarh police station SI Makruf Rahman filed a case on Sunday night in connection with vandalism of houses and shops and attack on two temples.

Some 250 unidentified persons have been accused in the case.

Police arrested the five accused after seeing the video footage of the day of the incident.