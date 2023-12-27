Mashrafe urges voters to cast vote on 7 January

UNB
27 December, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 04:31 pm

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working for country’s development

Narail-2 constituency Awami League candidate Mashrafe Bin Mortaza speaks at an election campaign on Wednesday (27 December). Photo: UNB
Awami League candidate for Narail-2 constituency Mashrafe Bin Mortaza has urged voters to go to polling stations on 7 January to cast their votes. 

Mashrafe, who has been busy in the polls campaign, held road meetings in Shahbad and Mulia unions of Narail Sadar upazila on Wednesday (27 December) when local people welcome him with bouquets.

He said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is working for country's development.

"Narail is also seeing development. The rest of the development work will be done in the future," he said.

District Awami League Organising Secretary Sardar Alamgir Hosen, Shabad Union's Chairman Md Zia, Awria union's president SM Polash and other AL leaders were present.
 
 

