Harassed Narail Principal Swapan welcomed back with flower garlands 

Acting Principal of Mirzapur United Degree Collage Swapan Kumar Biswas, who was assaulted in Narail, has returned to the college.

He was welcomed with flower garlands at around 12:30pm on Wednesday (3 August) in Mirzapur United Degree College.

BM Kabirul Haque Mukti MP of Narail-1 Constituency, Mirzapur United Degree College Board of Directors President Achin Kumar Chakraborty, a special delegation from National University and locals including Narail district Awami League leaders escorted him to his workplace.

On 18 June, Principal Swapan Kumar was forced to wear a garland of shoes after a tense situation centring a Facebook post on Nupur Sharma, spokesperson of India's ruling party BJP.

Some students and locals accused Swapan of supporting the student who posted a picture of the controversial former BJP leader Nupur Sharma on Facebook in support.

In a video of the incident, Swapan Kumar Biswas was seen apologising with folded hands while wearing a garland of shoes and being escorted by police.

The college was closed right after the incident and was reopened more than a month later on 24 July.

However, the teachers and staff were not informed about the opening beforehand.

Additional District Magistrate Zobair Hossain Chowdhury went to the college and called the teachers and staff. Then he requested them to come to the college regularly.

First-year classes started a few days after beginning the 12th-grade classes.

"However, most of the teachers are in discomfort. They are afraid to bring motorcycles," said Zobair Hossain.

Achin Kumar Chakraborty said, "On 13 July, the managing committee of the college decided to open the college on 20 July. Later, the district administration ordered that decision to be withdrawn. The college was later opened on Sunday (24 July). After many obstacles, we managed to bring back the principal to the college."

Sheikh Morsalin, the deputy inspector of Police and in charge of Mirzapur Police Outpost, filed a case at Narail Sadar police station on 27 June regarding the attack in the college and harassment of teachers.

About 170-180 unidentified people were accused in the case of whom six have been arrested.

Superintendent of Police Probir Kumar Roy said, "Additional police have been deployed in the college and its nearby areas. Police have been deployed round-the-clock at the house of Principal Swapan Kumar Biswas. The operation to arrest the accused is ongoing. There is video footage of the perpetrators and the accused being arrested only after verification. No innocent person will be harassed."