Naogaon BNP leader jailed in assault explosive cases, dies in hospital

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 09:26 pm

A jailed BNP leader, who has been jailed for political violence, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Noagaon today.

"Motibul Mondal, 55, organising secretary of ward 2 of Nazipur Municipality, was sent to jail on 27 November. He had been accused in two cases. One of them is assault and one for possessing explosives items,"  Naogaon Jail Super Nazrul Islam said.

The BNP leader had been under treatment at the jail hospital for respiratory issues since 14 December, he added.

Motibul was shifted to Naogaon 250-bed General Hospital on (20 December).

He died while undergoing treatment at around 9.00am, police said.

