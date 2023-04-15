Nagorik calls for repeal of DSA

Almost all sections and sub-sections of the law limit and in some cases restrict the protection and freedom of expression of citizens

Bangladesh Chhatra Federation activists protest the death of Mushtaq Ahmed and urge to abolish Digital Security Act in the Shahbag area. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh Chhatra Federation activists protest the death of Mushtaq Ahmed and urge to abolish Digital Security Act in the Shahbag area. Photo: TBS

Calling for the repeal of the Digital Security Act (DSA), speakers at a webinar said the law is not only stifling the people's voices but also creating extreme insecurity for citizens. 

They made the call at a webinar titled "Why do we demand to repeal the Digital Security Act?" organised by civil and political rights platform Nagorik yesterday.

Jyotirmoy Barua, who moderated the webinar, said the law has failed to provide the intended digital protection as expected during its formulation.

Almost all sections and sub-sections of the law limit and in some cases restrict the protection and freedom of expression of citizens, rights to privacy and other civil rights and criminalise public activities of citizens, Barua said.

Cases under the law, cases have been filed against at least 301 political activists, 280 journalists, 157 teachers-students, and 50 children-teenagers so far, he added.

Rezaur Rahman Lenin, who presented the keynote, said the DSA contradicts Articles 26, 27, 31 and 35 of Bangladesh's constitution.

Researcher and human rights activist Rozyna Begum said the government has an obligation to protect freedom of expression offline and online. 

"If any restrictions are imposed online, governments must ensure that they are consistent with these international human rights laws and legislative standards," she said. 

These legal provisions have not been taken into consideration during the formulation of digital security laws, rather restrictive regulations have been imposed, Rozyna added.

Jahangirnagar University economics department professor Anu Muhammad said the government is using the law to give impunity to powerful people while targeting opinion makers of the society. 

"Recently, the government has become so alarmed that it has recently formed a committee to monitor the online activities of primary school teachers. There is no option but to repeal this Digital Security Act," the professor added.

