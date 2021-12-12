Muktir Bondhon arranges Cox’s Bazar tour for physically-challenged, the destitute

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 07:41 pm

Related News

Muktir Bondhon arranges Cox’s Bazar tour for physically-challenged, the destitute

The organisation distributed winter clothing, books, and other gifts among 300 poor children in Cox’s Bazar city on the day

TBS Report
12 December, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 12 December, 2021, 07:41 pm
Muktir Bondhon arranges Cox’s Bazar tour for physically-challenged, the destitute

Volunteer organisation Muktir Bondhon Foundation arranged a Cox's Bazar tour on Sunday for 20 destitute people, including physically challenged persons and orphans from Mymensingh, to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence. 

It distributed winter clothing, books, and other gifts among 300 poor children in Cox's Bazar city on the day.

On behalf of the organisation, daily Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, and freedom fighters Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bacchu and Mukit Majumdar Babu, led the programmes.

"We have created an opportunity to visit the world's longest sea beach for the first time for 15 unprivileged people from 8 families, and five orphans of a madrasa from Mymensingh, as part of our effort to celebrate the 50 years of an Independent Bangladesh," said Onik Kumar Nandi, programme officer, Muktir Bondhon Foundation.

Arrangements for the golden jubilee celebration would also be made on 17 December for Kishoreganj and 25 December for Netrokona districts, Nandi told the Business Standard, adding they already arranged it for Dhaka on 1 December.

Abdul Malek, 40, was one of the privileged persons who came to see the sea beach.  He has been begging for his livelihood since becoming paralysed 10 years ago in a train accident.

"I cannot believe whether it is true or a dream," he said, enjoying the natural beauty of the sea beach with his wife.

The orphan children were collecting sea shells on the beach.

Muktir Bondhon Foundation / Donation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

6 September, London. After 18 months away, brokers returned to the red leather couches of the London Metal Exchange’s floor, where they set benchmark prices for copper and aluminum by screaming orders at one another. Photo: Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Inflation bites us all again after the economy roars back

6h | Panorama
Photo/ Bishwo Rang

Celebrating 50 years of victory in red and green

7h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

US sanctions on RAB officials: What it means for Bangladesh

7h | Thoughts
Syed Badrul Ahsan. Illustration: TBS

Pakistan army, in chaos, retreats before allied forces

8h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

Electrification sparked electrical goods industry

8h | Videos
৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

৭১- UK 1971: People's Solidarity With Bangladesh’s Liberation

8h | Videos
Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

Rooppur: A piece of Russia in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

Tahsan-Mithila-Faria may be arrested

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

3
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

4
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 

6
Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief
Bangladesh

Dhaka Wasa a role model in South Asia: Wasa chief