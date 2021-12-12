Muktir Bondhon arranges Cox’s Bazar tour for physically-challenged, the destitute

Volunteer organisation Muktir Bondhon Foundation arranged a Cox's Bazar tour on Sunday for 20 destitute people, including physically challenged persons and orphans from Mymensingh, to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

It distributed winter clothing, books, and other gifts among 300 poor children in Cox's Bazar city on the day.

On behalf of the organisation, daily Ittefaq Editor Tasmima Hossain, and freedom fighters Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bacchu and Mukit Majumdar Babu, led the programmes.

"We have created an opportunity to visit the world's longest sea beach for the first time for 15 unprivileged people from 8 families, and five orphans of a madrasa from Mymensingh, as part of our effort to celebrate the 50 years of an Independent Bangladesh," said Onik Kumar Nandi, programme officer, Muktir Bondhon Foundation.

Arrangements for the golden jubilee celebration would also be made on 17 December for Kishoreganj and 25 December for Netrokona districts, Nandi told the Business Standard, adding they already arranged it for Dhaka on 1 December.

Abdul Malek, 40, was one of the privileged persons who came to see the sea beach. He has been begging for his livelihood since becoming paralysed 10 years ago in a train accident.

"I cannot believe whether it is true or a dream," he said, enjoying the natural beauty of the sea beach with his wife.

The orphan children were collecting sea shells on the beach.