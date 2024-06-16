Interpol not responding to red notice requests for Aktaruzzaman Shahin: Investigators

Investigators in Dhaka claim significant progress in the MP Anwarul Azim murder case but are still awaiting Interpol's response to their request for a red notice against the prime suspect, Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, a US citizen who is believed to have fled to America.

During the last month, the inspector general of police (IGP) wrote to Interpol four times, providing them with various information like Shahin's mobile and passport number, sources at the police headquarters said.

Ali Haider Chowdhury, assistant inspector general (NCB) at the Police Headquarters, stated, "The process of notifying Shahin through Interpol is going on, but we have yet to receive a response from Interpol on this matter."

Local investigators' now think that their last resort might be the prisoner exchange agreement between the US and India to arrest Aktaruzzaman.

Meanwhile, the detectives have found a political link to the murder, apart from the gold smuggling issue.

So far, five people, including Jhenaidah AL General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu, have been arrested in Bangladesh, Two others have been arrested in Kolkata and Nepal in connection with the murder.

Among them, Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, who implemented the murder plan, Tanvir Bhuiyan, Shilasti Rahman and Kazi Kamal Ahmed alias Gas Babu, a Jhenaidah AL leader, have given confessional statements under Section 164.

All of them have confessed that Shaheen was the mastermind behind the killing, and he fled the country as part of a plan.

Investigators said they are emphasising India's help in bringing Aktaruzzaman Shahin back from the US.

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is also in regular contact with the Embassy of Bangladesh in the US to bring him back to the country, DMP sources said.

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said, "Diplomatic efforts are being made to get Aktaruzzaman Shahin back. Bangladesh does not have a prisoner exchange agreement with America. So, diplomatic efforts have been stepped up."

Anwarul Azim, a three-time MP from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, was reportedly killed on 13 May after he went to Kolkata for treatment a day before.