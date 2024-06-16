Interpol not responding to red notice requests for Aktaruzzaman Shahin: Investigators

Crime

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 12:50 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 01:46 am

Related News

Interpol not responding to red notice requests for Aktaruzzaman Shahin: Investigators

Local investigators’ now think that their last resort might be the prisoner exchange agreement between the US and India to arrest Aktaruzzaman.

TBS Report
16 June, 2024, 12:50 am
Last modified: 16 June, 2024, 01:46 am
Akhtaruzzaman Shahin. Photo: Collected
Akhtaruzzaman Shahin. Photo: Collected

Investigators in Dhaka claim significant progress in the MP Anwarul Azim murder case but are still awaiting Interpol's response to their request for a red notice against the prime suspect, Akhtaruzzaman Shahin, a US citizen who is believed to have fled to America.

During the last month, the inspector general of police (IGP) wrote to Interpol four times, providing them with various information like Shahin's mobile and passport number, sources at the police headquarters said.  

Ali Haider Chowdhury, assistant inspector general (NCB) at the Police Headquarters, stated, "The process of notifying Shahin through Interpol is going on, but we have yet to receive a response from Interpol on this matter."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Local investigators' now think that their last resort might be the prisoner exchange agreement between the US and India to arrest Aktaruzzaman.

Meanwhile, the detectives have found a political link to the murder, apart from the gold smuggling issue.

So far, five people, including Jhenaidah AL General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu, have been arrested in Bangladesh, Two others have been arrested in Kolkata and Nepal in connection with the murder.

Among them, Amanullah alias Shimul Bhuiyan, who implemented the murder plan, Tanvir Bhuiyan, Shilasti Rahman and Kazi Kamal Ahmed alias Gas Babu, a Jhenaidah AL leader, have given confessional statements under Section 164.

All of them have confessed that Shaheen was the mastermind behind the killing, and he fled the country as part of a plan.   

Investigators said they are emphasising India's help in bringing Aktaruzzaman Shahin back from the US.

The Detective Branch of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) is also in regular contact with the Embassy of Bangladesh in the US to bring him back to the country, DMP sources said.  

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman said, "Diplomatic efforts are being made to get Aktaruzzaman Shahin back. Bangladesh does not have a prisoner exchange agreement with America. So, diplomatic efforts have been stepped up."

Anwarul Azim, a three-time MP from Jhenaidah-4 constituency, was reportedly killed on 13 May after he went to Kolkata for treatment a day before.

Bangladesh / Top News

MP Azim Murder / Interpol / Red Notice / Akhtaruzzaman Shahin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: Nayem Ali

Exploring Eid-ul-Adha cattle markets: Where tradition meets trade

5h | Features
Screengrab of Bangladesh Blacklist website

Bangladesh Blacklist: Were you scammed? Report it to this site and save others

17h | Panorama
Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid fashion scene

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

3h | Videos
Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

Putin says West's 'theft' of Russia's assets will go punished

6h | Videos
MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

MP Anar Murder: who accepted the responsibility?

9h | Videos
Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

Long tailback on Dhaka-Tangail highway

13h | Videos