Authorities will investigate if Mintu financed MP Azim's murder: DB chief

Authorities will investigate whether Jhenaidah District Awami League General Secretary Saidul Karim Mintu he was a financier or an instigator of Anwarul Azim Anar's murder, Detective Branch (DB) chief Mohammad Harun-or-Rashid said today (13 June).

"We obtained some information from the statements of killers Shimul Bhuiyan and Gas Babu. Based on this, Mintu was detained and questioned, but he could not provide any answers. He needs to be questioned extensively. Therefore, we arrested him and handed him over to the court. Subsequently, the court granted an eight-day remand for Mintu," said Harun during a press conference at his office on Minto Road this afternoon.

The DB Chief added that Mintu would be questioned about why his representative, Gas Babu, met with Shimul Bhuiyan after arriving in Dhaka.

"We will ask if there was any monetary transaction related to the murder," he added.

The Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Saidul Karim Mintu from the capital's Dhanmondi area on 11 June 11. He was later shown arrested in connection with the case.

MP Anar went to Kolkata on 11 May for medical treatment and went missing on 14 May after leaving his flat in Kolkata. A case was filed on 22 May at the Sher-e-Banglanagar Police following a complaint lodged by the victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin.