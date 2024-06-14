MP Azim murder: Jhenidah AL leader Babu sent to jail after confessional statement

Kazi Kamal Ahmed aka Gas Babu, relief and social welfare secretary of Jhenidah Awami League, an accused in the case filed over the murder of Jhenaidah-4 lawmaker Anwarul Azim Anar, was sent to jail after giving a confessional statement before a Dhaka court today (14 June).

He is the fourth accused to have given a confessional statement in the case so far.

Police produced the accused before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim.

The court recorded Kamal's statement under section 164 of Code of Criminal Procedure for two hours, and later sent him to jail.

On 9 June, the court had granted seven days' remand to Babu.

Earlier, in this case, Shimul Bhuiyan, Tanvir Islam and Celesty Rahman had given confessional statements to the court. They are currently in jail.