Mortar shell like object found in Mirpur

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 12:39 pm

Related News

Mortar shell like object found in Mirpur

TBS Report
06 October, 2021, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 06 October, 2021, 12:39 pm
Photo:Courtesy
Photo:Courtesy

Lawmen have recovered a mortar shell like object from a construction site in Mirpur's zoo area on Tuesday.

"RAB recovered a mortal shell like object from a construction site in the capital's Mirpur zoo area yesterday. A bomb disposal unit will dispose the object in a safe place today," said ASP ANM Imran Khan, additional director of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) media wing.

A press conference will be held this noon in this regard at Mirpur-1 Rainkhola Bazar.

Mortar shell / Mortar shell found at Mirpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

4h | Videos
Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

Bangladesh records highest single-month exports in September

5h | Videos
Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

Pandora papers leak reveals offshore tax havens of the rich and famous

5h | Videos
Downturn in remittances worries the economy

Downturn in remittances worries the economy

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

5
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users