Mortar shell like object found in Mirpur

Lawmen have recovered a mortar shell like object from a construction site in Mirpur's zoo area on Tuesday.

"RAB recovered a mortal shell like object from a construction site in the capital's Mirpur zoo area yesterday. A bomb disposal unit will dispose the object in a safe place today," said ASP ANM Imran Khan, additional director of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) media wing.

A press conference will be held this noon in this regard at Mirpur-1 Rainkhola Bazar.