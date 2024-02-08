Unexploded RPG round found in Ghumdhum

A group of Rohingya children discovered an unexploded rocket-propelled grenade (RPG in Ghumdhum union of Naikhongchari upazila on Thursday.

Anwaru Islam, ward-5 Member of Ghumdhum union, said, "The children found the RPG round while playing behind Mohammad Alam's house this morning. The RPG round is believed to have fired from Myanmar.

"They tried to sell it to a hawker," he added.

Sub-Inspector Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhuiyan, in-charge of the Ghumdhum Police Outpost Investigation Center, said the members of the Border Guard of Bangladesh came to know about the matter and subsequently recovered the RPG round.

The Border Guard Force took the RPG round to a marshland, covering it with a red cloth, he added.